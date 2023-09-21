Fully embedded spatial audio rendering engine with precise head tracking to bring total immersion to any audio content



When we listen to sound through headphones or TWS earbuds, our brains are denied much of the key information they use to interpret the world. As a result, sound, even surround sound, seems to come from inside the head. Spatial audio recreates the missing information – like the exact position of the sound source or the design of the listening room – to create a more realistic, immersive experience.



3D rendering on its own externalizes your perception of where audio is coming from, bringing the sound out of your ears and into the world around you. But the brain is a very sensitive instrument and interprets subtle differences between reflections, reverberations, and how it all interacts with your ears. That’s why, for a truly realistic experience, you need precise head tracking to know where the ears are located relative to the source of the sound



CEVA’s RealSpace spatial audio and head tracking software is a fully-embedded solution supporting multiple system architectures, whether you want to render spatial audio on a TWS earbud, headphone, mobile phone, gaming system, or PC. This means a great experience isn’t tied to a particular device ecosystem, content provider, or codec. RealSpace-powered earbuds and headphones can render any content in exceptional 3D. Furthermore, RealSpace is already pre-integrated on some of the top audio SoCs in the industry, letting you bring cutting-edge products to market faster and with less risk.





Features

Supports mono, stereo and multi-channel audio input

Multiple head tracking auto-recentering modes to combat sensor drift

Tuned presets available for Movies, Games, Music, and Speech

Bluetooth Hands Free Profile support to reduce fatigue with spatialized video calls

Small memory and compute requirements yielding excellent longer battery life and more features

Pre-integrated with the full audio pathway on top Audio SoC’s from Bestechnic and Beken for fast time to market with lower risk

Available for multiple embedded system architectures including CEVA-BX DSPs and Arm Cortex-M CPUs as well as for Windows APO implementations

Benefits

Fully immersive experience with precise head tracking and realistic 3D spatial audio rendering in one solution

Lowest latency experience with the full solution running embedded on the TWS or headphone SoC

No ties to codec, content provider, or device ecosystem with rendering done right on the ear

Block Diagram of the Spatial Audio & Head Tracking Solution Software IP