Don't Risk Failure - The Verification Process Begins During Chip Architecture

We are in a data boom. Not only is data the lifeblood for our online lives in the cloud, but it also brings us insights on public health, national security, weather events, you name it. In fact, the growth in digital activities has been so great that 90% of all the world’s data was created in the last two years alone. Micro processing provides the computational muscle, enabling data storage and delivering the performance and throughput that keeps our digital world humming.

In the face of an increasingly complex data landscape, the technology behind it has become more complex, too. This complexity brings its own set of challenges when designing SoCs for high-performance computing (HPC) and the data center. To avoid problems along the way, such as missed market windows, expenses that threaten manufacturability, and everything up to and including device failure, your verification strategy needs to be rock solid.

The best path to silicon success is employing a chip verification and virtual prototyping strategy early, starting in the initial phases of the SoC architecture design and continuing through every phase that follows. Here is what you need to know about SoC verification and virtual prototyping to get your silicon right on the first pass.

