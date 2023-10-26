With the rise in demands for instant gratification, high performance, and smart everything, we are witnessing how AI inclusion in almost every industry revolutionizes productivity, design, and performance. The EDA (Electronic Design Automation) industry is no different; using AI (artificial intelligence) across the EDA design suite is the solution to improve performance and productivity. During the recent CadenceLIVE’23 Europe, I got a chance to witness a panel discussion with an exciting title: How Will EDA Benefit from the AI Revolution?

The panel was moderated by Rosa Markarian and composed of renowned experts from industry and academia, as mentioned below:

Rod Metcalfe from Cadence

Jean-Christophe Glas from Arm

Hussam Amrouch from TU Munich

Hammond Pearce from the University of New South Wales in Sydney (UNSW Sydney)

In the hour-long session, the experts delved into the various aspects of applying generative AI in EDA in front of a packed audience. The moderator, Rosa Markarian, confidently stated that EDA is one of the few industries that doesn't see Generative AI as a job killer but rather as a welcoming solution to boost the productivity of engineers and combat the widening engineer gap. Nevertheless, many issues must be resolved, including copyright issues of the created code or hallucination of GPT systems. Apart from this, there were many intriguing discussion topics, such as

AI, its impact on jobs, and is AI a job killer in the EDA industry?

How AI is helping to bridge the gap and meet the shortage of skills in the semiconductor industry

Where are we on Gartner’s research cycle?

Challenges in verification and increasing cost

The impact on academia

and many more that I am going to reveal in this blog series. The panel discussion started with an interesting discussion about the impact of generative AI on chip design.

