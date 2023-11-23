Introducing Cortex-M52: Bringing Arm's AI-optimized Helium architecture to the smallest IoT devices

Arm Cortex-M52: a new milestone for efficient AIoT microcontrollers

One of the promises of AI in the Internet of Things (IoT) is that it will create vast new applications that will transform our world. But for the industry to realize this opportunity, we need more effective ways to deliver AI capabilities to devices that are increasingly area, cost, and power-constrained.

We know developers face challenges, including needing extended hardware capabilities and simplified software development. We listened and, in turn, developed Arm Helium technology-enabled processors. Arm Helium is the vector extension for Cortex-M microcontrollers (MCUs) that provides significant performance gains in digital signal processing (DSP) and machine learning (ML) applications for low-power embedded devices.

The technology has been implemented in our mainstream solutions, the Cortex-M55, and Cortex-M85. The response has been enthusiastic, fueling innovation in smart camera and other applications.

Seeing the benefits of Helium in such applications, partners now want to take the capabilities of Helium technology into smaller devices with smaller footprints and lower power requirements to deliver greater ML-optimized performance and efficiency.

Today, Arm announces the Cortex-M52, delivering dramatic increases in DSP and ML performance, and a range of other features and benefits, for applications like industrial control and predictive maintenance.

