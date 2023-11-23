Running X-Propagation with Low-Power Simulation

In today's ever-evolving semiconductor industry, the pursuit of low-power designs has become paramount. With the increasing demand for energy-efficient devices, the need for low-power simulation methodologies has grown exponentially. One crucial aspect of low-power simulation that often remains underestimated is X-propagation analysis. In this blog, we will delve into the world of low-power simulation, focusing on why running X-propagation is key for verification closure. We will explore the challenges posed by unknown values (Xs) in digital circuits, the impact of low-power design techniques, and the critical role that X-propagation plays in ensuring reliable, power-efficient electronic systems.

Click here to read more ...



