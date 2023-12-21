2023 Wrapped - How Did Xiphera's Year Look Like?

For Xiphera, this year has included many events and projects in forms of products, partnerships, recruitments, sales, and marketing. Let’s take a look at what we made happen this year.

New year, bigger team

The new year started with new team members: Product Manager Fatiqa Nadeem and Senior Cryptographic Engineer Estuardo Alpírez-Bock joined the team in the beginning of January. In late January we also hosted the first webinar of the year in Xiphera’s Cryptography Under the Hood webinar series, where our co-founder and CEO Matti Tommiska discussed randomness and random number generation.

In January, we released the first product in our xQlave® family of Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC): ML-KEM (previously CRYSTALS-Kyber) implements quantum-secure Key-Encapsulation Mechanism (KEM) algorithms that were selected as winner algorithms of the PQC standardisation process by U.S. NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) in 2022.

Exciting things were also happening in our sales and partner sector. Xiphera strengthened its global sales team with Akyra Pagoulatos, Sales Director of North American markets. We also announced two sales network partnerships for Asian markets: with MuSpark Technologies for the Indian audience, and with Spinnaker Systems for the Japanese market.

Click here to read more ...



