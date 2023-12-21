The Age of AI Demands Faster Chip Development: Only Arm and Cadence Deliver

Strategic collaboration accelerates Custom Silicon for evolving AI workloads

As AI continues its rapid evolution, optimized silicon is crucial to unlock next-generation applications. Arm serves as a foundation for this innovation with its CPU, GPU and related technologies and pioneering solutions like the Arm Neoverse Compute Subsystems (CSS), introduced earlier this year.

CSS are validated and performance-optimized subsystems – building blocks seamlessly integrated into systems-on-chip (SoCs) – designed to mitigate risk, reduce non-recurring engineering (NRE) costs, and expedite the time to market. Neoverse CSS gives partners the flexibility needed to take these building blocks, tailor them for cutting-edge process nodes, and enable access to custom acceleration for new AI applications. Considering the increased complexity of CSS and the level of expertise needed to assemble a competitive CSS, software is a critical component of each delivery, from drivers all the way to the application layer, with partner-specific workloads used to optimize performance and power.

This process involves taking Arm Neoverse platform IP and refining it for enhanced performance, power efficiency, and area optimization, using a state-of-the-art foundry processes. This initiative is an integral part of Arm Total Design, an ecosystem program designed to smooth and speed delivery of customized SoCs, a critical aspect in the era of AI.

