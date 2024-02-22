Neoverse CSS N3: Fastest Path to Market Leading Power Efficiency

Disrupting Legacy Infrastructure

From Cloud to Edge, Arm Neoverse is disrupting legacy infrastructure silicon by providing unparalleled performance, efficiency, design flexibility, and TCO benefits.

We are seeing cloud and hyperscale service operators push to more computing density. With 128+ core CPU designs hitting the market (Microsoft Cobalt, Alibaba Yitian 710, AmpereOne) offering tremendous performance in a single package, and next generation targets aiming well above 128 cores.

Along with CPU performance, the need for specialized computing is growing continuously in the form of AI, networking and crypto accelerators. There is a clear need to bring those accelerators in package for performance and efficiency while allowing designs to be modular, in order to mix and match accelerators with different general purpose compute engines.

