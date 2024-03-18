In this blog post, I will give an overview of Python on Arm platforms, mainly used on Linux and Windows operating systems.

Let me start by introducing myself. My name is Diego Russo and in October 2023, I celebrated 12 years at Arm. During my time at Arm, I have had a variety of different roles. However, they all have one thing in common and that is Python.

During my 18 years working, I have used a variety of programming languages and Python has always been there. Python is popular because of its versatility. It can be used in different environments. For example, I have used it for:

Web development

Automation

Machine Learning (ML)

Data manipulation

Scripting

System development and networks

Since 2011, I have been attending EuroPython. For the last two events in 2022 and 2023, I have been a part of organizing for the conference. I am also helping to organize this years, in 2024. At EuroPython in 2023, I gave a talk: Python on Arm.



Some of the information from the presentation is reported in this blog post. However, there are some other important updates that we have been working on since then.

Click here to read more ...



