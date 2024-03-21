Faster, Higher Capacity Emulation and Prototyping for AI Workloads

From large, monolithic SoCs for AI workloads to complex multi-die systems, today’s chip designs are creating greater challenges for software and hardware verification. As the number of gates extend into the billions, the capacity needed to enable engineers to get to the root cause of software and chip flaws and failures has ballooned. And with ever-present time-to-market pressures, speed joins capacity as two key demands on verification systems.

Answering the call for greater capacity and speed is the latest version in the Synopsys ZeBu® EP family of unified emulation and prototyping systems. Synopsys ZeBu EP2 provides the fastest emulation platform for AI workloads, making it ideal for software/hardware validation and power/performance analysis. Offering prototyping capabilities as well, ZeBu EP2 shares a common hardware platform with the Synopsys HAPS-100 12 FPGA-based prototyping system. Together, these offerings expand the industry’s broadest hardware-assisted verification (HAV) portfolio, helping you reduce design risks and ensure that your complex designs will perform as intended.

Read on to learn more about key use cases for ZeBu EP2 and HAPS-100 12 FPGA and how they can help you achieve silicon success with flexibility, scalability, and efficiency.

