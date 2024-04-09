Arm Corstone-320: Accelerating Voice, Audio and Vision IoT Systems

Arm's new IoT Reference Design Platform accelerates the development and deployment of IoT devices, and reduces SoC design complexity.

The integration of voice, audio and vision into the Internet of Things (IoT) has revolutionized the way connected devices interact with, interpret and perceive the world around them. The future opportunities for IoT markets are vast, particularly in vision. In the next decade, there will be millions of advanced cameras deployed across a variety of locations, including factories, shops, warehouse, cities, offices and shops. This will drive an exponential increase in IoT use cases not imaginable before. These cover security, people and environmental monitoring, energy, facility and inventory management, access control, safety and user interface, with each use case requiring different levels of deployment and management based on the location.

Introducing Arm Corstone-320

Arm Corstone-320 is our new IoT Reference Design Platform that captures these exciting IoT market opportunities for our ecosystem of partners. It brings together leading-edge embedded IP with software, tools and support, including Arm Virtual Hardware. This accelerates the development and deployment of voice, audio and vision systems, and reduces the complexity for system-on-chip (SoC) designers and software developers.

Alongside reducing complexity and accelerating time to market, Corstone-320 has been designed to provide the following benefits:

Increased performance, through improving compute throughput, to provide the right compute for a variety of IoT devices and use cases;

Improved memory bandwidth, such as data width and memory channels, to deliver system wide interconnect bandwidth for pixel traffic;

Greater energy efficiency for improved sustainability and battery life;

A range of power modes, including sleep mode, standby mode and power islands;

Lower design costs and engineering time, as designers and engineers can start their SoC designs straight away with the “out-of-the box” Corstone-320;

More security features, including boot-time and runtime security mechanisms, that are integrated across the system;

Observability, with full debug and trace of all components built into Corstone-320;

Improved flexibility, with the Corstone-320 design being customizable across different segments, devices and use cases; and

A range of software, including a large amount of open-source software, to reduce overall costs and complexity.

