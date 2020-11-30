Broadcom Debuts Industry's First 5nm ASIC for Data Center and Cloud Infrastructure

5nm technology platform accelerates silicon innovation across artificial intelligence, high performance computing and 5G wireless infrastructure markets

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Nov. 30, 2020 -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced sampling of its 5nm ASIC device for data center and cloud infrastructure. Built on TSMC’s N5 process and measuring 625 mm2, this device incorporates PCIe Gen5 protocol, 112-Gbps SerDes, HBM2e memory operating at 3.6 Gbps, and 3.6-Tbps Die2Die PHY IP utilizing TSMC CoWoS® interposer technology. In addition, Broadcom has multiple ASIC devices in development targeting artificial intelligence (AI), high performance computing (HPC) and 5G wireless infrastructure applications.

5nm Technology Portfolio Highlights

High speed multi-protocol 112-Gbps, 64-Gbps and 32-Gbps SerDes cores

HBM2e and HBM3 protocol solution

High bandwidth Die2Die PHY for multi-die SoC and silicon disaggregation

High performance and high-density standard cell libraries and memory compilers

Advanced packaging solutions including multi-chip-modules and 2.5D stacking

Benefits of 5nm ASIC Platform vs. Previous Generation

2x increase in on-die computation for training and inference applications

2x to 4x increase in memory bandwidth with HBM2e and HBM3 PHY

2x higher bandwidth serial links with 112-Gbps SerDes

Up to 30% reduction in power per given work function

System size and cost reduction with advanced packaging solutions

“Broadcom’s pioneering ASIC leverages both N5, the industry’s most advanced silicon technology, and our high-performance CoWoS integration solution to address the demanding requirements of next-generation cloud and data center applications,” said Dr. Kevin Zhang, senior vice president of business development at TSMC. “We’re excited to see the new applications Broadcom’s ASIC platform will enable, and look forward to continued partnership to empower end customers and their innovations.”

“This first-to-market 5nm ASIC extends Broadcom’s embedded SoC leadership and paves the way for new innovations across AI, HPC, 5G and hyperscale infrastructure applications,” said Frank Ostojic, senior vice president and general manager of the ASIC Product Division at Broadcom. “Our innovative IP, proven design methodology and partnership with TSMC continue to provide leadership solutions with power, performance and time to market advantage for our customers.”

