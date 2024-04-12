PVT Controller (Series 5) (Sub-system for complete PVT monitoring), TSMC N3E
Logic Fruit Technologies Inc. Excitedly Welcomes Mr. Akshaya Sharma as the new CEO of US Operations
Delhi/NCR, India -- April 12, 2024 -- Logic Fruit Technologies INC is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mr. Akshaya Sharma (Akki) as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Logic Fruit Technologies INC, overseeing our US operations.
With over two decades of experience in engineering and business leadership, Mr. Sharma brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to the role.
Mr. Sharma has demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation throughout his career, having held key positions at prestigious companies including Netflix and Uber. His extensive experience in overseeing the development of data-driven applications utilizing cutting-edge technologies such as AI, machine learning, and computer vision has positioned him as a leader in the field.
His proficiency extends beyond technical prowess, he has a proven track record of crafting effective go-to-market strategies and driving sales growth. His ability to leverage big data, data science, and software engineering to deliver impactful solutions has been instrumental in facilitating business expansion.
Akshaya Sharma expressed his excitement about joining Logic Fruit Technologies INC, stating, "I am honored to lead the US operations of Logic Fruit Technologies INC. I look forward to working with the talented team to drive innovation, deliver exceptional solutions, and contribute to the company's continued success."
We extend our warmest congratulations and a heartfelt welcome to Akshaya Sharma as he begins this exciting journey with Logic Fruit Technologies. His skills and leadership will undoubtedly contribute significantly to our continued success
|
Search Silicon IP
Logic Fruit Technologies Hot IP
Related News
- Leadership Spotlight: Sanjeev Kumar Earns Global CEO Business Excellence Award
- Logic Fruit's ARINC Innovation Journey: Delivering Diverse Products to DRDO Labs
- Logic Fruit Welcomes Vishal Sinha as a People Management Consultant
- Logic Fruit Technologies Launches FlexRay RTL IP CORE
- Logic Fruit Technologies Launches CAN Controller IP Core
Breaking News
- Creonic GmbH Introduces Fast Fourier Transform IP Core
- Logic Fruit Technologies Inc. Excitedly Welcomes Mr. Akshaya Sharma as the new CEO of US Operations
- intoPIX Unveils Latest JPEG XS FPGA Cores with Nextera-Adeas ST2110/IPMX, Streamlining IPMX Development at NAB Show
- Xiphera and Kaviaz Technology Announce a Partnership for IP Distribution in Taiwan
- Think Silicon and Edge Impulse Democratize ML on NEOX® for Wearables and AIoT
Most Popular
- MIPS Continues To Expand With The Addition Of Industry Leaders from NVIDIA, Google and SiFive
- Arm Accelerates Edge AI with Latest Generation Ethos-U NPU and New IoT Reference Design Platform
- Tiempo Secure - CryptoNext Security partnership, bringing High-End Post-Quantic IP Security innovation to the next level.
- Think Silicon and Edge Impulse Democratize ML on NEOX® for Wearables and AIoT
- TSMC March 2024 Revenue Report
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page