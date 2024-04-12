Logic Fruit Technologies Inc. Excitedly Welcomes Mr. Akshaya Sharma as the new CEO of US Operations

Delhi/NCR, India -- April 12, 2024 -- Logic Fruit Technologies INC is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mr. Akshaya Sharma (Akki) as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Logic Fruit Technologies INC, overseeing our US operations.

With over two decades of experience in engineering and business leadership, Mr. Sharma brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to the role.

Mr. Sharma has demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation throughout his career, having held key positions at prestigious companies including Netflix and Uber. His extensive experience in overseeing the development of data-driven applications utilizing cutting-edge technologies such as AI, machine learning, and computer vision has positioned him as a leader in the field.

His proficiency extends beyond technical prowess, he has a proven track record of crafting effective go-to-market strategies and driving sales growth. His ability to leverage big data, data science, and software engineering to deliver impactful solutions has been instrumental in facilitating business expansion.

Akshaya Sharma expressed his excitement about joining Logic Fruit Technologies INC, stating, "I am honored to lead the US operations of Logic Fruit Technologies INC. I look forward to working with the talented team to drive innovation, deliver exceptional solutions, and contribute to the company's continued success."

We extend our warmest congratulations and a heartfelt welcome to Akshaya Sharma as he begins this exciting journey with Logic Fruit Technologies. His skills and leadership will undoubtedly contribute significantly to our continued success





