CMC Microsystems and AIoT Canada Sign Memorandum of Understanding to support IoT and semiconductor ecosystem growth in Canada

​​​April 15, 2024 -- CMC Microsystems, Canada’s leading hardware technology facilitator and accelerator, and AIoT Canada, the Canadian technology cluster dedicated to AI + IoT, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance Canada’s AI, IoT, and semiconductor advanced technology ecosystem. The MoU was signed during AIoT Canada’s Spring Summit in Ottawa, in the presence of industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and researchers, from across Canada’s AI (artificial intelligence), IoT (Internet of Things), and semiconductor ecosystems. Participating in a fireside chat at the Spring Summit, and on-hand for the signing was The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.

Under the agreement, the organizations will support each other’s complementary programs to accelerate growth for startups and emerging firms working in AI, IoT, and semiconductor technologies. They will also work together to organize workshops and training events to prepare the workforce of tomorrow. CMC and AIoT Canada have the experience in delivering training on advanced technology platforms and the industry connections to offer microcredentials and other industrial competency certificates, for example on AI and IoT technology development and maintenance.

“The AIoT Canada team is excited to join forces with CMC, said Eric Janosz, Cofounder & President of AIoT Canada “CMC has a proven track record in advanced technology development and manufacturing in Canada, and companies in our network will benefit by having more prototyping and test opportunities to improve product development and accelerating their time-to-market.”

For Gordon Harling, President and CEO of CMC “AIoT Canada is connecting the worlds of artificial intelligence and IoT devices – sensors, processing ability, and other technologies that connect and exchange data seamlessly to optimize performance. CMC is looking forward to partnering with AIoT Canada and helping companies to accelerate their progress.”

Under the agreement, firms working with AIoT Canada will be encouraged to access CMC’s Virtual Incubator Environment (VIE) is a suite of tools, technologies, and services for startups. Startups can access design and simulation tools, technical support from CMC experts, and access to state-of-the-art fabrication in microelectronics, silicon photonics, and micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) at accessible rates. “VIE is a huge benefit for our members” said Mr. Janosz “The tools and services offered through VIE would normally be out of reach for startups we work with and will be extremely valuable to develop and accelerate their innovations.”

AIoT Canada will also be supporting FABrIC, a proposal presented to the Government of Canada by CMC for a five-year, $200M plus project to secure Canada’s future in semiconductors. Both leaders emphasized that FABrIC will boost the entire Canadian semiconductor and advanced technology ecosystem.​​ “Canada is recognized around the world as a leader in some of the most innovative and advanced semiconductor technologies such as and internet-connected devices – specialized advanced technologies with exponential growth opportunities and high value-add” said Harling and Janosz.

About AIoT Canada:

The Cluster (or Industrial Cluster) “AIoT Canada”​ is a non-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the growth, competitiveness and influence of its members, locally and internationally. Through the consolidation of numerous complementary expertise, AIoT Canada increases the capacity of each of its members and enables them to develop competitive and consistent solutions in all areas of AIoT application. Focused primarily on projects that span the entire value chain, AIoT Canada also provides global thinking such as data security, eco-consistency, or the development of regional AIoT platforms to repatriate control, security and governance of critical data of our companies.

About CMC Microsystems:

CMC Microsystems is a not-for-profit organization accelerating research and innovation in advanced technologies. Founded in 1984, CMC lowers barriers to technology adoption by creating and sharing platform technologies including access to state-of-the-art design, manufacturing, and testing capabilities. CMC enables research, development, and the training of highly qualified personnel (HQP), benefitting a network of over 10,000 academic participants and 1,000 companies developing innovations in advanced technologies. The key values of CMC are: benefits to Canada, a role as an honest broker, and research excellence.





