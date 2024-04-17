Zhuhai Chuangfeixin: OTP IP Based on 90nm CMOS Image Sensor Process Technology Successfully Mass Production

April 17, 2024 - Zhuhai Chuangfeixin Technology Co., Ltd.,(CFX) a leading one-stop NVM IP provider in China, recently announced that its OTP IP (One-Time Programmable memory IP core) for 90nm CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) process technology has successfully entered mass production at one of the top five global foundries. This OTP IP utilizes CFX’s second-generation storage cell, which is 55% smaller than the first generation, offering significant advantages and competitiveness. The OTP IP has passed the reliability quality verification required by the foundry for the 90nm CIS process technology and is now verified in customer products and realized in large-scale mass production. This technological breakthrough marks an important advancement in the company’s IP products in the image sensor field, providing customers with highly reliable, low-cost, and compact OTP IP solutions.

OTP IP Plays a Vital Role in the CIS Field

Related

OTP One Time Programmable IP Samsung 90CIS





OTP (One-Time Programmable) IP, a core that can be programmed once, ensures that data cannot be altered or erased after being programmed. With the increasing prevalence of embedded applications, OTP serves to protect hardware designs while securing products against unauthorized access, widely used in display drivers, image sensors, power management chips, MCUs, Bluetooth chips, and other fields. In the image sensor field, even the best manufacturing processes can lead to image distortion due to manufacturing variances. To correct this distortion, a memory is needed to store the location of defective pixels and calibration information for the sensor array, making OTP IP an excellent choice. OTP IP requires programming only once during the manufacturing process to permanently store location information, calibration data, and other values, enabling CIS chips to read this information upon each power-up, thus achieving image correction.

CFX Launches Secure, Reliable, and Compact OTP IP for CIS Applications

No additional mask and process steps required: CFX’s core team has been laying out OTP patents since 2013, accumulating a solid foundation in anti-fuse OTP IP technology, which has been widely market-validated and customer-approved, completely reliable and secure. The manufacturing process of anti-fuse OTP IP does not require additional process conditions or steps, and in standard CMOS processes, anti-fuse OTP IP can be designed using the same rules as logic devices, thus offering low secondary development costs and scalability advantages.

CFX’s core team has been laying out OTP patents since 2013, accumulating a solid foundation in anti-fuse OTP IP technology, which has been widely market-validated and customer-approved, completely reliable and secure. The manufacturing process of anti-fuse OTP IP does not require additional process conditions or steps, and in standard CMOS processes, anti-fuse OTP IP can be designed using the same rules as logic devices, thus offering low secondary development costs and scalability advantages. High reliability: The underlying technology of anti-fuse OTP IP is programming through oxide layer breakdown, achieved by applying high voltage, and since the manufacturing process does not require any changes, anti-fuse OTP IP can achieve the same yield and high reliability as standard CMOS processes.

The underlying technology of anti-fuse OTP IP is programming through oxide layer breakdown, achieved by applying high voltage, and since the manufacturing process does not require any changes, anti-fuse OTP IP can achieve the same yield and high reliability as standard CMOS processes. Small IP core area: Through technical accumulation and continuous iteration, CFX has achieved a highly competitive IP area. The second-generation storage cell-based OTP IP is 55% smaller than the first generation, empowering customers’ CIS product applications, providing manufacturers with secure, reliable, low-cost, and low-power solutions.

About CFX OTP IP Product Dynamics

CFX has established deep strategic partnerships with many advanced wafer manufacturers at home and abroad, with process nodes validated including 180/130/110/90/55/40/28/22nm, etc. The company can tailor OTP IP solutions to meet specific application scenarios and needs of customers, achieving desired indicators in power consumption, size, performance, cost, and more. As a leading OTP IP supplier in mainland China, CFX has been dedicated to the field of embedded non-volatile storage for many years, providing various mature, reliable, and competitive OTP IP solutions to many industry-leading design companies in China. Insight into the specific needs of the local market and customers, CFX helps domestic IC enterprises achieve domestic substitution, serving over 50 customers and over 1 billion+ chips using CFX’s NVM IP solutions. Relying on its strong R&D capabilities and years of technical experience, CFX will continue to invest in R&D, continuously enhance its core competitiveness, and look forward to providing the broader application market with more comprehensive OTP IP technology solutions, contributing significantly to the domestic NVM IP field.





