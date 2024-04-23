RAAAM Memory Technologies Closes $4M Seed Round to Commercialize Super Cost Effective On-Chip Memory Solutions
PETACH TIKVA, Israel - April 23, 2024 - RAAAM Memory Technologies, a start-up company that invented a groundbreaking solution to implement on-chip memory, announced today that it has completed a Seed financing round of $4 million. Investors include Serpentine Ventures, J-Ventures, HackCapital, Silicon Catalyst Angels, Claves Investments and large multi-national semiconductor company as a strategic investor.
The memory bottleneck has become a major concern in modern Systems-on-a-Chip (SoC) since the size of on-chip embedded memory continues to increase, already reaching up to 75% of the total SoC real estate in some applications like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). However, the industry standard Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) technology is very area-inefficient and has been facing major scaling difficulties in modern process technologies below 10nm.
“RAAAM’s Gain-Cell Random Access Memory (GCRAM) technology is a unique on-chip memory solution that only requires 3 transistors to store a bit of data, as opposed to 6-8 transistors needed for the existing SRAM-based highest-density memory technology. The GCRAM solution reduces area by half and power consumption by a factor of five and can be manufactured cost efficiently using the standard CMOS process,” said Robert Giterman, RAAAM Co-Founder and CEO. “Our GCRAM technology was successfully validated on silicon in various nodes including Bulk CMOS, FD-SOI, and FinFET processes of leading foundries. RAAAM currently aims to migrate its GCRAM memory technology to nodes smaller than 5nm and to fully qualify it for production according to the industry standards.”
RAAAM was founded by four PhDs from Bar-Ilan University and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) that are specializing in Very Large-Scale Integration (VLSI) design. The company is leveraging know-how that was gained over many years of research.
Michael Stucky, CIO at Serpentine Ventures, commented, “RAAAM, led by an exceptional founding team, is introducing a new on-chip memory category, transforming the silicon industry with a novel approach to higher density and lower power chips.”
“RAAAM’s innovative memory technology promises to significantly alleviate the memory bottleneck by reducing off-chip memory accesses through increased on-chip storage at no additional cost,” commented Ram Ofir, who will join RAAAM’s board of directors, representing J-Ventures.
About RAAAM Memory Technologies
RAAAM has developed the most cost-effective on-chip memory technology in the semiconductor industry, providing 50% area reduction over high-density SRAM and reduced power consumption by a factor of five. RAAAM’s patented technology can be used by semiconductor companies as a drop-in replacement for SRAM in their SoCs and can be manufactured cost efficiently using the standard CMOS process allowing to significantly reduce the die size. Founded in 2021, the company is headquartered in Israel with R&D center in Switzerland.
