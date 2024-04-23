Qualitas Semiconductor Appoints HSRP as its Distributor for the China Markets

SEOUL, South Korea -- APRIL 2024 -- QUALITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. (QUALITAS) (KOSDAQ: 432720), a leading provider of interconnect solutions, proudly announces the appointment of HongKong HuaSun Rich Point Technology Ltd. (HSRP) as the distributor of its high-speed interface IP for the China market.

Founded in 2017, Qualitas specializes in high-speed interconnect circuit design, as well as ultra-fine semiconductor process design and verification.

HSRP, with a notable history in the semiconductor industry, solidified its position by signing a contract in 2002 to become an official distributor for Samsung Electronics Device Solutions China.

"We are excited to partner with HSRP to expand our presence in the Chinese market," stated Dr. Duho Kim, CEO of Qualitas Semiconductor. "With their strong portfolio and extensive network within the semiconductor industry, we believe HSRP is well-positioned to effectively distribute our high-speed interconnect solutions to a broader audience in China."

This strategic partnership aims to capitalize on HSRP's experience and expertise in the Chinese semiconductor market to facilitate greater accessibility to Qualitas Semiconductor's cutting-edge technologies.

"We are pleased to be appointed as the distributor for Qualitas Semiconductor's high-speed interface IP in China," expressed a representative from HSRP. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing our customers with reliable IP solutions in China. We look forward to a successful partnership with Qualitas Semiconductor."

About Qualitas

Qualitas is a leader in high-speed interconnect technology, which is a key infrastructure of the 4th Industrial Revolution, encompassing AI, mobile devices, automotive systems, and displays. We specialize in high-speed interconnect circuit design, as well as ultra-fine semiconductor process design and verification. We operate our business through the licensing of high-speed interface IP and by providing comprehensive design services.

Moreover, we have established a robust design methodology to ensure high reliability in ultra-fine semiconductor processes. With a proven track record in developing and mass-producing cutting-edge semiconductors, our expertise spans the most advanced technologies.






