Leveraging Cryogenics and Photonics for Quantum Computing

By Saumitra Jagdale, EETimes Europe ( April 23, 2024)

Quantum computing offers considerable potential for addressing problems that classical computers find impossible, but fully realizing quantum computing’s advantages will require the precise control of quantum bits. Toward that end, companies like sureCore and Quantum Computing (QCI) have emerged with distinct approaches. While sureCore focuses on cryogenic semiconductor design, pushing performance limits to near-zero temperatures, QCI works on photonics-based technologies, harnessing the power of light to manipulate qubits.

Quantum-ready cryogenic semiconductors

SureCore is developing cryogenic CMOS circuits designed to operate at temperatures close to absolute zero, a requirement for many quantum systems. In an interview with EE Times Europe, sureCore CEO Paul Wells discussed the challenges of electronics operating at cryogenic temperatures.

