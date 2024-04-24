Leveraging Cryogenics and Photonics for Quantum Computing
By Saumitra Jagdale, EETimes Europe ( April 23, 2024)
While sureCore focuses on cryogenic semiconductor design, Quantum Computing works on photonics-based technologies.
Quantum computing offers considerable potential for addressing problems that classical computers find impossible, but fully realizing quantum computing’s advantages will require the precise control of quantum bits. Toward that end, companies like sureCore and Quantum Computing (QCI) have emerged with distinct approaches. While sureCore focuses on cryogenic semiconductor design, pushing performance limits to near-zero temperatures, QCI works on photonics-based technologies, harnessing the power of light to manipulate qubits.
Quantum-ready cryogenic semiconductors
SureCore is developing cryogenic CMOS circuits designed to operate at temperatures close to absolute zero, a requirement for many quantum systems. In an interview with EE Times Europe, sureCore CEO Paul Wells discussed the challenges of electronics operating at cryogenic temperatures.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Siemens collaborates with sureCore and Semiwise to pioneer quantum computing ready cryogenic semiconductor designs
- Semiconductor startup, Enosemi, launches with a committed commercial license to key silicon photonics design IP created by Luminous Computing
- PsiQuantum Expands Development Engagement and Plan for Production Ramp of Quantum Computing Technology at SkyWater's Minnesota Fab
- sureCore-led consortium wins £6.5M Innovate UK grant to develop cryogenic CMOS IP to accelerate Quantum Computing scalability
- sureCore announces development of cryo-CMOS IP that will unlock Quantum Computing's potential
Breaking News
- Siemens collaborates with TSMC on design tool certifications for the foundry's newest processes and other enablement milestones
- Leveraging Cryogenics and Photonics for Quantum Computing
- Kalray Joins Arm Total Design, Extending Collaboration with Arm on Accelerated AI Processing
- Credo at TSMC 2024 North America Technology Symposium
- Cadence Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Most Popular
- Huawei Mate 60 Pro processor made on SMIC 7nm N+2 process
- Silicon Creations Reaches Milestone of 10 Million Wafers in Production with TSMC
- GUC provides 3DIC ASIC total service package to AI/HPC/Networking customers
- Analog Bits to Demonstrate Numerous Test Chips Including Portfolio of Power Management and Embedded Clocking and High Accuracy Sensor IP in TSMC N3P Process at TSMC 2024 North America Technology Symposium
- Alphawave Semi: FY 2023 and 2024 YTD Trading Update and Notice of Results