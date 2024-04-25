1-112Gbps Medium Reach (MR) and Very Short Reach (VSR) SerDes
Controversial former Arm China CEO founds RISC-V chip startup
A number of former Arm China employees have reportedly followed Allen Wu to new venture
By Charlotte Trueman, datacenterdynamics.com (April 22, 2024)
The ex-chief executive of Arm China, Allen Wu, has reportedly founded a RISC-V chip company to potentially challenge his former employer.
Wu is best known for refusing to leave his role at Arm China despite being fired twice, first in 2020 and then again in 2022. The company only managed to successfully oust him in 2023.
