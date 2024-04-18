USB V3.1 Power Delivery Type-C Port Evaluation board for OTI9108 IP
3.3V general purpose I/O for 28nm CMOS
Supported features include core isolation, output enable and pull enable. Extra features such as input enable/disable, programmable drive strength and pull select, can be supported upon request.
By default, a 2kV HBM ESD protection is included. This is however easily scaled to any desired level.
This specific IP macro is designed in TSMC 28nm RF HPC+ MMWave, and can be ported to other technologies upon request using Sofics inhouse design tool flow.
