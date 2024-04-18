The 3.3V capable GPIO is an IP macro for on-chip integration. It is a 3.3V general purpose I/O built with a stack of 1.8V thick oxide MOS devices. It is controlled by 0.9V (core) signals.



Supported features include core isolation, output enable and pull enable. Extra features such as input enable/disable, programmable drive strength and pull select, can be supported upon request.



By default, a 2kV HBM ESD protection is included. This is however easily scaled to any desired level.



This specific IP macro is designed in TSMC 28nm RF HPC+ MMWave, and can be ported to other technologies upon request using Sofics inhouse design tool flow.