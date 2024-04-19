InCore Azurite is an extremely compact, RISC-V 2-stage pipelined micro-processor. Built on Incore's proprietary deep-customization stack for microarchitectural exploration, Azurite delivers industry-beating perfornance in an exceptionally small silicon footprint. A 32-bit processor at the cost of a traditional 8-bit price point.



The Azurite core comes bundled as a compute subsystem, with integrated AMBA protocol interconnects (supports AXI4, AHB, APB) and uncore components (debug, trace, interrupt controllers etc).