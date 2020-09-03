64-bit RISC-V microcontroller. Small core for 64-bit applications.
Features
- Architecture: RV64IMCAFNB
- 64-bit RISC-V with 32 integer registers (I extension)
- Integer multiplication and division (M extension)
- Compressed mode for better code density (C extension)
- Atomic operation support (A extension)
- IEEE 754-2008 compliant single precision floating point (F extension)
- User-level interrupt support (N extension)
- Bit manipulation instructions support (B extension)
- Machine and User modes
- 2-3-stage pipeline
- Configurable branch predictor
- Static: may be used to optimize area
- Dynamic (micro-BTB): may be used to optimize performance
- Optional instruction cache to accelerate access to slow memory
- Configurable interrupt subsystem
- Platform Level Interrupt Controller (PLIC)
- Core Local Interruptor (CLINT): timer + software
- Local interrupt support to provide fast handling
- Core Local Interrupt Controller (CLIC)
- Physical memory protection
- Integrated debug controller including HW breakpoints
- Trace support
- Power management support
- Configurable external interface: AHB-lite, AXI4
- Performance
- 1.89 DMIPS/MHz
- 3.84 CoreMark/MHz
- Frequency: up to 700 MHz (TSMC, 28nm HPC+, 9t, SVT, SSG corner)
Block Diagram of the 64-bit RISC-V microcontroller. Small core for 64-bit applications.
