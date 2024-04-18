Aeonic Generate™ AWM3 [PLL] actively responds to droop and enables DVFS with advanced clock health and droop telemetry
The AWM3 provides ultra-fast adaptive clocking, extensive programmability to address varied use cases, architectures and
workloads, and observability to allow monitoring of droop events and DFS/DVFS transitions.
The AWM3 delivers a consistent response time that is independent of the system clock, allowing for reliable droop mitigation for varying workloads and environments. The solution also features a programmable ramp rate to mitigate self-induced droop and ringing on the power delivery network (PDN).
