The MovellusTM Aeonic Generate AWM3 high-performance clock generation IP product is part of the Aeonic digital IP product family. Designed for droop mitigation and Dynamic Frequency Scaling (DFS) / Dynamic Voltage and Frequency Scaling (DVFS) response, the AWM3 is the most flexible and responsive SoC clocking solution on the market.



The AWM3 provides ultra-fast adaptive clocking, extensive programmability to address varied use cases, architectures and

workloads, and observability to allow monitoring of droop events and DFS/DVFS transitions.



The AWM3 delivers a consistent response time that is independent of the system clock, allowing for reliable droop mitigation for varying workloads and environments. The solution also features a programmable ramp rate to mitigate self-induced droop and ringing on the power delivery network (PDN).