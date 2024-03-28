Introducing Gyrus's ground-breaking AI Processor Accelerator IP, coupled with a native graph processing software stack, is the ultimate solution for seamless Neural Network implementation. We have cracked the code on scalability, programmability, and power consumption with a tightly integrated Hardware & Software approach.

The secret to our success lies in our efficient utilisation of compute elements and intelligent memory reuse through reinforcement learning based software, ensuring a seamless ow of data to the compute engines with minimal cycles unused. With Gyrus's compilers and software tools, you can effortlessly port any neural network to our hardware accelerator, unlocking exceptional efciency, even with substantial activations and weights.



Our compilers streamline hardware conguration, reducing SOC complexity and power consumption while enabling AI algorithms to run smoothly on edge devices. The scheduler is a neural scheduler search based on Reinforcement learning. With a cycle-accurate C-Model, we create a Digital Twin of the NNA IP, ensuring long-term model deployment efciency. Elevate your edge device capabilities with Cortisoft from Gyrus!