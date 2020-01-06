The ASIL B, C, or D Ready DesignWare EV7xFS Embedded Vision Processors enable automotive system-on-chip (SoC) designers to accelerate Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle application development and ISO 26262 certification for systems using vision processing, artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning. To provide greater flexibility to automotive design teams and address evolving requirements, the EV7xFS offers an Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) Ready “hybrid” option that enables users to select required safety levels up to ASIL D post-silicon, in software.

The EV7xFS processors include state-of-the-art hardware safety features including diagnostic error injection, windowed watchdog timers, error classification, and software diagnostic tests as well as safety monitors and lockstep capabilities for safety-critical modules.

Comprehensive safety documentation, including safety manuals, FMEDA and DFMEA reports accelerate SoC-level functional safety assessments. These features enable designers to achieve high levels of fault coverage as required for ASIL certifications without a significant effect on performance, power or area compared to the non-ASIL Ready EV7x processor.

The DesignWare EV7xFS Embedded Vision Processors are fully programmable and combine the flexibility of software solutions with the high performance and low power consumption of dedicated hardware. The EV7xFS family integrates up to four high-performance 32-bit scalar cores and 512-bit vector DSPs, and an optimized deep neural network (DNN) acceleration engine for fast and accurate object detection, classification and scene segmentation.

The EV7xFS processors are supported by the ASIL D Ready ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit for Safety to help simplify the development of ISO 26262-compliant software.

Features

ASIL B and D compliant, or hybrid up to ASIL D

Integrated safety-critical hardware features

ECC memories

Diagnostic error injection • Error classification

Error checking on core registers and safety-critical registers

Windowed watchdog timer for each core

Software diagnostic tests

Lockstep capabilities for safety-critical modules

Optional dedicated Safety Island monitors and executes safety escalations and diagnostics within the SoC and protects system bring-up

Safety documentation: FMEDA reports and safety manuals speeds functional safety assessments

Benefits

Adds hardware safety features to EV7x vision processor with minimal area and power impact

Integrates 32-bit scalar core, 512-bit vector DSP, and optional DNN accelerator to deliver up to 35 TOPS performance

IEEE 754-compliant vector floating point unit option offers single precision or half precision operations and advanced math functions

Supports ISO 26262 automotive safety standard

Supports ASIL B, C, D or Hybrid mode up to ASIL D

Software test libraries complement integrated hardware safety features to achieve ASIL B compliance

Supported by MetaWare EV Development Toolkit for Safety with ASIL D Ready compiler and graph mapping tool

Extensive safety documentation eases certification process

Applications

Safety-critical automotive systems using AI and deep learning

Self-driving cars

Radar/lidar systems

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Industrial applications requiring enhanced reliability

Video Demo of the DesignWare ARC EV72FS Embedded Vision Safety Processor with two vector processing units, ASIL B/C/D

Synopsys has announced the EV7x Embedded Vision Processor IP family with deep neural network (DNN) accelerator offering performance up to 35 TOPS. The EV7x can scale from 880 to 14,080 MACs with improved utilization, performance, bandwidth, and power over EV6x. The EV7x also offers vision engine enhancements to improve SLAM and DSP performance, optional AES encryption for security and protection of coefficients and image data, and improved LSTM and RNN capabilities. Learn more at www.synopsys.com/ev7x