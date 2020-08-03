Fast Floating Point Option for the DesignWare ARC HS4x and HS4xD Processors
Flexibilis Redundant Switch - 3 to 8 Port Ethernet IP with HSR/PRP
Features
- Can be configured as a 3- to 8-port layer 2 Ethernet switch
- All ports are triple-speed (10 Mbit/s / 100 Mbit/s / 1 Gbit/s)
- Internal wire-speed forwarding capability (gigabit Full-Duplex at all the ports at the same time)
- Integral PTP support for applications where time synchronization is needed
- Includes transparent end-to-end clock between ring ports
- Peer-to-peer transparent clock possible with control software (e.g. XR7 PTP) running on an attached CPU
- Achieves nanosecond class accuracy in clock transfer when using Gigabit fiber Ethernet
Benefits
- Provides seamless redundant communication for critical traffic
- Open, interoperable solution supporting HSR, PRP and IEEE 1588 PTP standards
- Scalable IP core suitable for use in both low- and high-end devices
- Fast and easy integration for planned and existing FPGA-based devices
View Flexibilis Redundant Switch - 3 to 8 Port Ethernet IP with HSR/PRP full description to...
- see the entire Flexibilis Redundant Switch - 3 to 8 Port Ethernet IP with HSR/PRP datasheet
- get in contact with Flexibilis Redundant Switch - 3 to 8 Port Ethernet IP with HSR/PRP Supplier