Flexibilis Redundant Switch (FRS) is an IP core providing HSR/PRP functionality. Thanks to its scalability, the single IP core can be used in both low- and high-end FPGA-based devices. FRS has been validated using methods such as hardware accelerated simulation to guarantee the quality of the IP. HSR is proven in use for applications in energy management (smart grid), industrial automation and transportation.





Features

Can be configured as a 3- to 8-port layer 2 Ethernet switch

All ports are triple-speed (10 Mbit/s / 100 Mbit/s / 1 Gbit/s)

Internal wire-speed forwarding capability (gigabit Full-Duplex at all the ports at the same time)

Integral PTP support for applications where time synchronization is needed

Includes transparent end-to-end clock between ring ports

Peer-to-peer transparent clock possible with control software (e.g. XR7 PTP) running on an attached CPU

Achieves nanosecond class accuracy in clock transfer when using Gigabit fiber Ethernet

Benefits