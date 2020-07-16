Small-size ISP (Image Signal Processing) IP ideal for AI camera systems.
Features
- High performance
- ZIA™ ISP is composed of proprietary hardware and can process image signals at high speed using a dedicated pipelined engine. It is equipped with a dedicated circuit that realizes such as high-performance demosaicing, automatic WB correction, automatic gain adjustment, and automatic exposure correction. In addition to the RGGB filter, it supports the RCCB filter, which is also adopted for image sensors of major manufacturers, advantageous in low light environments.
- Function expansion support
- In addition to the basic functions of an ISP IP core of demosaic processing, automatic WB correction, automatic gain adjustment, and automatic exposure correction, it also corresponds to optional functions of defect pixel correction, scaler, format conversion, and gamma correction and strongly supports the realization of an intelligent AI camera system.
Benefits
- Supporting Formats: MIPI CSI2 UHD 3840x2160@60fps support RAW Bayer / RGGB / RCCB
- Imput / Output Data I/F: AMBA AXI-Stream master/slave protocol
- Register Control I/F: AMBA AXI-Lite
- Supported Device: ASIC / ASSP / SoC / FPGA
