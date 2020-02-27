Super Speed USB 3.0 Extensible Host Controller xHCI
Features
- Complies with USB 3.0 Standard for Super Speed (5 Gbps), High Speed (480 Mbps), Full-Speed (12 Mbps) and Low-Speed (1.5 Mbps).
- Complies with Intel xHCI specification for USB (revision 0.9).
- 32-bit and 64-bit addressing capability.
- Backward compatible with USB2.0 Devices and the type A connectors.
- Eliminates the need for companion host controllers along with its associated host software.
- Supports Bulk Streaming protocol and Data bursting.
- Supports Super speed USB PIPE and UTMI+ or ULPI transceiver interface.
- Supports USB3.0 Hub with simultaneous USB3.0 and 2.0 device transfers through the same hub. Also supports USB2.0 ping and USB2.0 Hub split transactions.
- Synchronous dual port scalable 2K RAM buffer separately for IN and OUT transfers.
- Compatible USB transfer support for Control, Bulk, Interrupt and Isochronous transfers using USB3.0 Transaction / Handshake Packets and the Data Packets.
- Technology and Process independent.
- Built-in 32-bit synchronous AMBA AHB-compatible CPU interface
- Integrated Root Hub and expandable downstream ports with support for all the USB bus speeds.
- Supports USB3.0 Power Management enhancements with suspend and resume.
- Fully synthesizable
- Utility for generation of ports expandability for the Host’s downstream port.
Deliverables
- Verilog source code and test-bench
- scripts for simulation and synthesis
