Complies with USB 3.0 Standard for Super Speed (5 Gbps), High Speed (480 Mbps), Full-Speed (12 Mbps) and Low-Speed (1.5 Mbps).

Complies with Intel xHCI specification for USB (revision 0.9).

32-bit and 64-bit addressing capability.

Backward compatible with USB2.0 Devices and the type A connectors.

Eliminates the need for companion host controllers along with its associated host software.

Supports Bulk Streaming protocol and Data bursting.

Supports Super speed USB PIPE and UTMI+ or ULPI transceiver interface.

Supports USB3.0 Hub with simultaneous USB3.0 and 2.0 device transfers through the same hub. Also supports USB2.0 ping and USB2.0 Hub split transactions.

Synchronous dual port scalable 2K RAM buffer separately for IN and OUT transfers.

Compatible USB transfer support for Control, Bulk, Interrupt and Isochronous transfers using USB3.0 Transaction / Handshake Packets and the Data Packets.

Technology and Process independent.

Built-in 32-bit synchronous AMBA AHB-compatible CPU interface

Integrated Root Hub and expandable downstream ports with support for all the USB bus speeds.

Supports USB3.0 Power Management enhancements with suspend and resume.

Fully synthesizable