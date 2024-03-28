PUFcc Series Crypto Coprocessor IP presents its uniqueness in the combination of a PUF-based hardware root of trust with a full suite of cryptographic algorithms. The whole IP is further protected with a comprehensive anti-tamper shell. PUFsecurity's PUFcc series has obtained internationally recognized certifications, including NIST-CAVP, PSA Certified Level 2 Ready, and PSA Certified Level 3 RoT Component certification is underway.



The new family member PUFcc7 is designed to meet the latest communication protocol TLS 1.3 and FIPS 186-5.



PUFcc7 boasts upgraded PKC, SHA, and MAC algorithms. In the PKC part, PUFcc7 has added EdDSA, X25519, and X448. The overall performance of the Public Key Algorithm is further enhanced by providing customers with three levels of performance settings for more flexibility. To boost security strength, PUFcc7 provides four PKC configurations supporting 256, 384, 521, and RSA. The addition of SHA3 and KMAC allows PUFcc7 to fully meet TLS1.3 requirements. The Key Wrapping method also provides further encryption processing options based on the natural randomness inherent to the PUF.