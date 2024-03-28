MIPI C-PHY v1.2 D-PHY v2.1 TX 2 trios/2 Lanes in TSMC (16nm) for Automotive
Upgraded PUF-based Crypto Coprocessor (Compliant with TLS 1.3 / FIPS 186-5)
The new family member PUFcc7 is designed to meet the latest communication protocol TLS 1.3 and FIPS 186-5.
PUFcc7 boasts upgraded PKC, SHA, and MAC algorithms. In the PKC part, PUFcc7 has added EdDSA, X25519, and X448. The overall performance of the Public Key Algorithm is further enhanced by providing customers with three levels of performance settings for more flexibility. To boost security strength, PUFcc7 provides four PKC configurations supporting 256, 384, 521, and RSA. The addition of SHA3 and KMAC allows PUFcc7 to fully meet TLS1.3 requirements. The Key Wrapping method also provides further encryption processing options based on the natural randomness inherent to the PUF.
