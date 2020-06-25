Low-leakage LDO in TSMC 22ULL to supply logic and analog domains (up to 5.5V input supply)
VDC-M 1.2 Decoder
Features
- VESA Display Compression-M (VDC-M) 1.2 Compliant
- 8, 10, or 12 bits per Color Support
- 4:4:4 RGB Native Decoding
- 4:4:4, 4:2:2, or 4:2:0 YCbCr Native Decoding
- Support All VDC-M Encoding Mechanisms
- BP, BP Skip, MPP, MPP Fallback, and Transform
- Flatness Detection and Signalling
- Configurable Maximum Display Resolution of Up to 16K x 16K
- Typical 4K (4096x2160), 5K UHD+, and 8K UHD Supported
- Frame-by-Frame Compression
- Parameterizable Number of Parallel Slice Decoder Instances (1,2,3,4) to Adapt to the Capability of the Technology and Target Display Resolutions Used
- Supports Logical Slice Decoding (Soft Slice) in Each Physical Decoder (Hard Slice)
- Pixel Throughput of 2 Pixels per Clock per Hard Slice Decoder
Benefits
- Ultra-Low Latency
- Reduces Power and System Costs
- Slice Configuration : 1,2,3,4
- Optimized for Power Saving
Deliverables
- IP Specification
- Encrypted RTL Source Code IP Core
- Comprehensive Integration Guide
- Technical Support and Maintenance Updates
- IP Customization and Integration Services Available
- Multi-Project Licenses Available
Applications
- AR/VR Products
- 4K/8K/16K Video Source
- Mobile & Tablets
- Test Equipment
- MIPI DSI-2 Applications
- Automotive Video Transmission
Block Diagram of the VDC-M 1.2 Decoder IP Core
