Voltage Optimization Modules
* TMFLT-S IP (Timing Fault Sensor)
Estimates the Fmax/Vmin of the circuit during a calibration phase
* TMFLT-R IP (Timing Fault Ring) :
Tracks either the minimum voltage operation (Vmin) or the maximum clock frequency (Fmax) during run-time phase
* TMFLT Sensor implementation methodology:
Allows choosing the best register candidates to insert TMFLT Sensors. Allowing to minimize the area overhead to less than 2%.
Block Diagram of the Voltage Optimization Modules IP Core
Voltage Optimization IP
- Over-voltage Protection Module to handle Over-voltage operation (up to 3.3 V) while using standard process 1.8 V devices, DELTA standard
- Dual Port SRAM compiler - Memory optimized for high density and low power - Dual Voltage - compiler range up to 64 k
- Over-voltage Protection Module to handle Over-voltage operation (up to 5.5 V) while using standard process 3.3 V devices, DELTA standard
- Two Port Register File compiler - Memory optimized for high density and low power - Dual Voltage - compiler range up to 64 k
- Over-voltage Protection Module to handle Over-voltage operation (up to 5.5 V) while using standard process 1.8 V devices, DELTA standard