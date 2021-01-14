Two patented IPs and a design methodology to estimate and track the minimum supply voltage (Vmin) for each individual circuit in the field:



* TMFLT-S IP (Timing Fault Sensor)

Estimates the Fmax/Vmin of the circuit during a calibration phase



* TMFLT-R IP (Timing Fault Ring) :

Tracks either the minimum voltage operation (Vmin) or the maximum clock frequency (Fmax) during run-time phase



* TMFLT Sensor implementation methodology:

Allows choosing the best register candidates to insert TMFLT Sensors. Allowing to minimize the area overhead to less than 2%.

