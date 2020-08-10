Truechip's USB4 Verification IP provides an effective & efficient way to verify the components interfacing with USB4 interface of an IP or SoC. Truechip's USB4 VIP is fully compliant with standard USB4 specification from USB-IF. This VIP is a light weight with an easy plug-and-play interface so that there is no hit on the design cycle time.

Features

Fully compliant with standard USB4 specification v1.0.

Supports backward compatibility to USB2.0.

Supports USB Power Delivery v3.0 and Type-C v2.0.

Supports Thunderbolt(TBT3) interoperability

Supports tunneled traffic of PCIe, USB3 and DisplayPort.

Supports USB4 Gen2 and Gen3 operations.

Supports LFPS transmission and reception.

Supports Sideband communication via AT,RT and LT Transactions.

Supports Lane Initialization and its bypass mechanism.

Supports Lane Bonding mechanism.

Supports Skew/Deskew management.

Supports run-time controllable disable and disconnect mechanism.

Supports Sleep and Wake mechanism.

Supports all logical layer ordered sets like SLOS,TS1,TS2,CL1_REQ,

CL1_ACK,etc.

Supports 64/66b, 128/132b and Reed Solomon-Forward Error

Correction (RS-FEC)Encoding/Decoding.

Supports Scrambler/Descrambler and their bypass mechanism.

Provides SSC and ppm support.

Supports Sideband and Configuration register space.

Supports all the Lane Adapter states including all optional low

power states.

Supports flow control schemes.

Supports Tunneled, Link Management and Control Packets.

Provides Bandwidth arbitration & prioritization of traffic in a Domain.

Supports Path setup and Path Tear-down mechanism.

Supports Credit-based flow control mechanism.

Supports Routing mechanism.

Supports Time synchronization packets

Supports Router Configuration and addressing mechanism.

Provides Enumerations and its bypass mechanism.

Supports Router state machine.

Supports hot plug and hot unplug events.

Supports callback and configuration bit mechanism for error injection

and stress test scenarios.

Benefits

Available in native SystemVerilog

(UVM/OVM/VMM) and Verilog Unique development methodology to

ensure highest levels of quality

Availability of Compliance & Regression Test Suites

24X5 customer support

Unique and customizable licensing models

Exhaustive set of assertions and coverage points with connectivity example for all the components

Consistency of interface, installation, operation and documentation across all our VIPs

Provide complete solution and easy

integration in IP and SoC environment.

Deliverables

USB4 Host/Device

USB4 BFM/Agents for:

Electrical Layer



Logical Layer



Transport Layer



Configuration Layer



Protocol Adapter Layer

USB4 Layered Monitor and Scoreboard

USB4 Test Environment and Test Suites :

Basic and Directed Protocol Tests



Low Power Tests



Error Scenario Tests



Stress Tests for each standard layer



Random Tests



Compliance Tests



Assertions and Cover Points

Integration Guide, User Manual and Release Notes.

TrueEye GUI analyser for simulation packet flow and usage guide.

Block Diagram of the USB 4.0 Verification IP Verification IP