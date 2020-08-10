USB 4.0 Verification IP
Features
- Fully compliant with standard USB4 specification v1.0.
- Supports backward compatibility to USB2.0.
- Supports USB Power Delivery v3.0 and Type-C v2.0.
- Supports Thunderbolt(TBT3) interoperability
- Supports tunneled traffic of PCIe, USB3 and DisplayPort.
- Supports USB4 Gen2 and Gen3 operations.
- Supports LFPS transmission and reception.
- Supports Sideband communication via AT,RT and LT Transactions.
- Supports Lane Initialization and its bypass mechanism.
- Supports Lane Bonding mechanism.
- Supports Skew/Deskew management.
- Supports run-time controllable disable and disconnect mechanism.
- Supports Sleep and Wake mechanism.
- Supports all logical layer ordered sets like SLOS,TS1,TS2,CL1_REQ,
- CL1_ACK,etc.
- Supports 64/66b, 128/132b and Reed Solomon-Forward Error
- Correction (RS-FEC)Encoding/Decoding.
- Supports Scrambler/Descrambler and their bypass mechanism.
- Provides SSC and ppm support.
- Supports Sideband and Configuration register space.
- Supports all the Lane Adapter states including all optional low
- power states.
- Supports flow control schemes.
- Supports Tunneled, Link Management and Control Packets.
- Provides Bandwidth arbitration & prioritization of traffic in a Domain.
- Supports Path setup and Path Tear-down mechanism.
- Supports Credit-based flow control mechanism.
- Supports Routing mechanism.
- Supports Time synchronization packets
- Supports Router Configuration and addressing mechanism.
- Provides Enumerations and its bypass mechanism.
- Supports Router state machine.
- Supports hot plug and hot unplug events.
- Supports callback and configuration bit mechanism for error injection
- and stress test scenarios.
Benefits
- Available in native SystemVerilog
- (UVM/OVM/VMM) and Verilog Unique development methodology to
- ensure highest levels of quality
- Availability of Compliance & Regression Test Suites
- 24X5 customer support
- Unique and customizable licensing models
- Exhaustive set of assertions and coverage points with connectivity example for all the components
- Consistency of interface, installation, operation and documentation across all our VIPs
- Provide complete solution and easy
- integration in IP and SoC environment.
Deliverables
- USB4 Host/Device
- USB4 BFM/Agents for:
- Electrical Layer
- Logical Layer
- Transport Layer
- Configuration Layer
- Protocol Adapter Layer
- USB4 Layered Monitor and Scoreboard
- USB4 Test Environment and Test Suites :
- Basic and Directed Protocol Tests
- Low Power Tests
- Error Scenario Tests
- Stress Tests for each standard layer
- Random Tests
- Compliance Tests
- Assertions and Cover Points
- Integration Guide, User Manual and Release Notes.
- TrueEye GUI analyser for simulation packet flow and usage guide.
Block Diagram of the USB 4.0 Verification IP
