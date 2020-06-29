USB 3.1 SuperSpeed+ (Gen2) Device Controller (USB-IF Certified)
USB4 Verification IP (VIP)
Features
- Compliant with USB4 Specification.
- Supports USB3.2 Gen2 and Gen3 Operation.
- Support constrained randomization of protocol attributes.
- Support all types of error injection and detection.
- Support Dual lane.
- Support Side band channels as per USB4 specification.
- Configurable SERDES Interface width 32, 40, 64 and 80 bits.
- Support 64/66B Encoding and Decoding for Gen2.
- Support 128/132B Encoding and Decoding for Gen3.
- Support Scrambler and Descrambler.
- Support RS-Forward Error Correction (FEC).
- Support Clock compensation.
- Support Side band register space.
- Support Configuration register space.
- Support Lane adapter, Protocol adapter and Control adapter operations.
- Support Lane initialization process.
- Support Lane bonding mechanism.
- Support Error detection and Recovery mechanism.
- Support USB4 Link Equalization TxFFE handshake.
- Support all the Side Band Channel transactions.
- Support Sleep and Wake mechanism with respect to the tunneled protocols.
- Support Hot plug detection and Disconnect detection.
- Support Time Sync Notification Ordered Set (TSNOS).
- Support following Protocol tunneling,
- USB3 tunneling
- Display port tunneling
- PCIE tunnelling
- TBT3 (optional)
- Support all the Transport layer packets.
- Support HEC, ECC and CRC.
- Support Path Setup & Path Tear-Down mechanism.
- Support Flow control mechanism.
- Support all the Control packets.
- Support all the Notification events.
Benefits
- Available in Pure System Verilog and with UVM methodology Support.
- Unique development methodology to ensure highest levels of quality.
- Availability of Compliance & Regression Test Suites.
- 24X5 customer support.
- Unique and customizable licensing models.
- Exhaustive set of assertions and coverage points with connectivity example for all the components.
- Consistency of interface, installation ,operation and documentation across all our VIPs.
- Simple steps to integrate into customer environment.
- Fast,reusable and accurate.
- Supported on all industry-standard simulators.
- Complete verification plan, protocol coverage and checking.
- Availability in pure system verilog and UVM.
- Unique development to ensure highest level of quality.
- Configurable options like HOST/HUB/Device.
Deliverables
- VIP user guide
- Complete documentation of all class, task , function etc used in verification env.
- USB4 VIP encrypted code
- Sample Testbench Top
- Built-in verification test plan includes-
- Basic Protocol Tests
- Random Tests
- Assertions & Coverage model
Block Diagram of the USB4 Verification IP (VIP) Verification IP
View USB4 Verification IP (VIP) full description to...
- see the entire USB4 Verification IP (VIP) datasheet
- get in contact with USB4 Verification IP (VIP) Supplier