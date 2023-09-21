Tunable DES - Triple DES (ECB, CBC, CTR) accelerator - optional SCA protection
Intrinsic ID Zign® 300 - Software implementation of SRAM PUF with symmetric & asymmetric cryptography + PKI
Zign 300 is a secure key generation and management solution for any IoT device. As a software-based solution, Zign is the only hardware entropy source currently available that doesn’t have to be loaded at silicon fabrication. It streamlines IoT OEM and ODM security efforts by creating unique, internally generated device keys and identities derived from the inherent randomness of SRAM PUFs.
The Zign 300 API enables IoT developers to generate cryptographic keys securely and to perform other symmetric key and elliptic curve cryptographic functions. It can also be integrated as a trust anchor for Mbed TLS, OpenSSL, wolfSSL, and other libraries, extending the chain of trust beyond just a single device.
Features
- Secure key generation and management
- Uses standard SRAM as a PUF to create an unclonable identity for any device
- Offers key provisioning, secure key storage, symmetric key and elliptic curve cryptography
- Root keys are never stored, but re-created from the PUF each time they are needed
- Keys are bound to the device and can only be recreated and accessed on the device on which they have been created
Benefits
- A trust anchor that can be installed later in the supply chain, or even remotely retrofitted on deployed devices
- No need for additional or modified silicon
- Works on all MCUs, CPUs, offering the best combination of security, flexibility and cost
- Offers stronger authentication and higher security than traditional key storage in NVM
- Seamlessly integrates with other crypto such as Mbed TLS, wolfSSL, and OpenSSL
- Intrinsic ID PUFs are post-quantum secure
Deliverables
- Zign 300 is delivered as a library compiled for a specific target chip, along with API specifications and a user manual. The solution is available in off-the-shelf configurations with size ranging between 17 kB and 30 kB.
Block Diagram of the Intrinsic ID Zign® 300 - Software implementation of SRAM PUF with symmetric & asymmetric cryptography + PKI
security
- NIST-Certified Random Number Generator, software-only implementation using SRAM start-up values as source of randomness
