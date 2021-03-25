Intel is back, said CEO Pat Gelsinger in an enthusiastic presentation entitled ‘Intel Unleashed’ yesterday.

“We’re bringing back the execution discipline of Intel – the Grovian culture,” said Gelsinger who spent the first 30 years of his career at Intel under its first three CEOs: Bob Noyce, Gordon Moore and Andy Grove.

Gelsinger has lost none of the ebullience which earned him the soubriquet Kickin’ Pat and he appears to be relishing the chance to return Intel to its glory days.

