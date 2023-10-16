Formal verification best practices: sign-off and wrap-up

Hi again, friends. Here we are. This is the last episode of our series on formal verification best practices. As the last step, let’s discuss signing off with formal verification, and wrap up. After our efforts using formal verification to verify our cache controller, we went beyond expectations. We reproduced and qualified the design fix for a known deadlock. We also verified data integrity and protocol compliance. However, we did all that without looking at the cache microarchitecture, therefore we don’t have any embedded assertions.

Now the questions are: Are we done? Is this verification sufficient? With a few tricks we were able to get proof convergences, but are we observing all possible bugs? We can typically answer these by looking at formal coverage.

