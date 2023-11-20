How to Get Started with Model-Based Systems Engineering

What is model-based systems engineering (MBSE)? How does it contribute to the engineering design process? The MBSE approach to system design focuses on creating and using models to define and visualize the system architecture, requirements, behavior, and other aspects. It's a methodology that uses models as central artifacts throughout the engineering process. Overall, the goal of MBSE is to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the system engineering process by leveraging models as a central means of communication and analysis throughout the entire product life cycle.

Learn more about how to get started with MBSE and how to generate models through the B&S on Aerospace and Defense podcast. Listen as hosts Bryan Goldstein, president of Analog Devices Federal and Vice President Aerospace and Defense Group, and Sean Darcy, Infineon senior director of marketing, talk with Cadence's director of PCB product marketing Mark Hepburn.