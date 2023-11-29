Reducing design cycle time for semiconductor startups: The path from MVP to commercial viability

The journey from an initial concept to a market-ready product in the semiconductor industry is complex and resource-intensive. For startups and spinoffs particularly, evolving from a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) to the commercially viable Proof of Market (PoM) stage, requires efficient and strategic use of technology and resources.

The critical race to Proof of Market

In the semiconductor industry, the race to PoM is a pivotal phase for startups. Given the industry’s inherent challenges and substantial financial stakes, accelerating the journey from MVP to PoM is essential for success.

Market Competition: 20% of startups fail due to competition, as reported by CB Insights. In this competitive landscape, moving rapidly from PoC to PoM is crucial.

Cost of Failure: The average startup cost in the semiconductor industry exceeds $250 million, with respins adding approximately $25 million each, highlighting the high financial stakes.

Time-to-Market Pressure: Delays in semiconductor production, which often lead to significant revenue losses, are a major concern.

Delays in semiconductor production, which often lead to significant revenue losses, are a major concern. Design Complexity: The increasing complexity of SoC designs, with market demands outstripping engineering capabilities, adds to the challenge of timely market entry.

Startups, including those in incubation stages, initially focus on demonstrating their PoC by developing an MVP. Often built using technology not ideal for mass production, the MVP’s role is to showcase the concept to early adopters and investors and to secure access to low-cost foundry services. This stage is vital, but the true test of market viability occurs in the transition to PoM when startups face the significant challenge of transitioning their design to technology suitable for commercial mass production.

