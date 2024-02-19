Ambient IoT: 5 Ways Packetcraft's Software is Optimized to Enable the New Class of Connectivity

"The emergence of Ambient IoT devices represents a significant leap in the evolution of IoT devices, offering a promising future for the IoT ecosystem. By relying on ambient energy sources, the Ambient IoT enables the development of lower-cost, smaller form factor, and maintenance-free devices, thus opening new possibilities for IoT applications across various industries." ~ Bluetooth SIG

Let’s define a few terms.

Ambient IoT refers to a new class of connected devices primarily powered by harvesting energy from any viable ambient source and are built from innovative form factor designs supporting low-maintenance or maintenance-free operation.

Vision for the Market

Use cases span many vertical markets from industrial, commercial, and consumer. Industrial use case examples might include sensor-based monitoring of machine conditions, equipment status, environmental conditions, or electronic labeling. Commercial applications involve building automation and control, air quality monitoring, and electronic shelf labels (ESLs) in retail markets. Consumer devices that offer personal tracking or various home automation systems also promise a profitable opportunity to expand IoT device innovation.

Click here to read more ...



