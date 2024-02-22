Neoverse CSS V3: TCO-Optimized Confidential Compute for Cloud

Enabling High-Performance, Custom Silicon

Arm Neoverse is engineered to deliver performance with power efficiency to the full spectrum of infrastructure use cases, from cloud to edge. For workloads and use cases needing maximum performance, Arm offers the Neoverse V-series. Our latest Neoverse V2 cores are adopted and deployed by the world's leaders in cloud, HPC and AI. Announced at AWS Re:Invent 2023, the AWS Graviton4 CPU provides higher core counts and larger memory configurations than previous Graviton CPU-based EC2 instances. And NVIDIA is shipping the Grace CPU Superchip and Grace-Hopper Superchip to bring leadership performance and power efficiency to HPC and AI/ML workloads. Today we are announcing our next-generation of Neoverse V-series, the Neoverse V3 CPU and Neoverse CSS V3.



Arm Neoverse Compute Subsystem (CSS) products are designed to help Arm partners deliver the latest Neoverse technology to market more quickly, with less risk, and with more customer-defined differentiation than they could do so previously. Based on a CSS configured, validated, and optimized by Arm engineers, Arm partners can use Neoverse CSS as an advanced starting point for implementing their own custom silicon. This lets our partners utilize their engineering talent efficiently, optimizing for maximum performance and TCO for their unique workloads and operating environments. Recently announced by Microsoft Azure, the Cobalt 100 CPU is an example of customer collaboration with Arm to bring specialized silicon to market.

Today we extend the time-to-market and customization benefits of Neoverse CSS to V-series, with the Neoverse CSS V3. Neoverse CSS V3 offers the fastest path from concept to deployment of next generation cloud compute for our global partners, offering significant performance, efficiency, and differentiated features. CSS V3 also offers a +50% performance per socket improvement over CSS N2, which will enable our partners to address a range of new workloads and use models.

Let’s explore Neoverse V3 and CSS V3 and how they can deliver value for cloud infrastructure.

