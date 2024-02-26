Post-quantum messaging: examining Apple's new PQ3 protocol

On Wednesday February 21, Apple announced a major update to iMessage, their secure messaging service. iMessage forms part of the ‘Messages’ app that is only available on Apple’s iOS, iPadOS and macOS platforms, and is used for sending messages between Apple users.

This update will achieve post-quantum secure messaging for hundreds of millions of users, including the US where iMessage is currently used more frequently than WhatsApp. There’s little doubt that it’s a significant moment in the transition to PQC, and we think it’s an exciting announcement. 2024 is certainly the year in which post-quantum cryptography becomes ready for full-scale, mature product deployment!

At PQShield, we have experience with secure messaging. Our research team have published extensively on post-quantum Signal, as well as on how to protect the new MLS messaging standard against attacks from quantum computers. Last year, Signal released its own update, making it the first time a post-quantum secret messaging service has been deployed on a large scale.

