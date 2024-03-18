Industry Expert Blogs
Synopsys and Arm Collaboration - Accelerating Development and Innovation for Arm-based Automotive Systems
Mar. 18, 2024
Synopsys and Arm Solutions
The automotive industry is going through a revolution. To adapt to new customer demands such as convenience, safety, autonomy, and electrification, the automotive industry is moving to software-driven vehicles. These require new, more powerful electrical/electronic (E/E) architectures that significantly increase the vehicle software content. These requirements force the industry to move from lengthy development cycles and complex maintenance schedules to a more agile development approach allowing for continuous over-the-air (OTA) updates throughout a vehicle’s lifespan.
A wide variety of automotive- targeted Arm IP is used in microcontrollers and system-on-chips (SoCs) is found in automotive electronics systems. As a leader enabling the automotive supply chain to deploy digital twins of the electronics, Synopsys and Arm have partnered closely for more than two decades to provide optimized solutions to accelerate software development and test for Arm-based designs. In collaboration with Arm, we are expanding our portfolio of solutions to enable automotive developers with the tools to accelerate every stage of the automotive development cycle.
