Futureproofing Automotive AI to Manage Lifetime Cost

Cars and trucks are expected to continue their 10– to 20-year lifetimes for the foreseeable future, with corresponding implications for electronics reliability as we already know. More challenging is managing long service times for Automotive AI systems, especially given the rapid evolution of AI technology and the need to manage updates to field service problems discovered or regulatory changes. Recalls to upgrade hardware would be a very expensive option. Equally, Automotive AI software model service updates will depend on scalable systems to support service technicians handling many product lines across many locations. Hardware and software must be scalable both to support and simplify updates over long vehicle lifetimes and to support advancing vehicle architectures for new cars.

