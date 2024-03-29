Upgraded PUF-based Crypto Coprocessor (Compliant with TLS 1.3 / FIPS 186-5)
Intel and Cadence Partner to Build Out the Foundry Ecosystem in America
Mar. 29, 2024
As a result of the largest public-private investment ever made in the U.S. semiconductor industry, Intel Foundry has announced plans to expand semiconductor facilities in Arizona, Ohio, New Mexico, and Oregon. The investment is aimed at building up a resilient domestic and global supply chain and a world-class foundry business.
Cadence was invited to showcase its advanced solutions in Intel technology at their Arizona facility. The Cadence team demonstrated the Subsystem Test Chip for PCIe 5.0/CXL 2.0 built using Intel Foundry technology, seamlessly interoperating with a commercially available off-the-shelf Intel Alder Lake client platform (desktop PC)
