The Future of PCIe Is Optical: Synopsys and OpenLight Present First PCIe 7.0 Data-Rate-Over-Optics Demo

Industry Expert Blogs
|
The Future of PCIe Is Optical: Synopsys and OpenLight Present First PCIe 7.0 Data-Rate-Over-Optics DemoSynopsys Blog - Keivan Javadi Khasraghi, Priyank Shukla (Synopsys)
Apr. 10, 2024
The transition of PCIe over optical interfaces heralds a breakthrough for low-latency operations. As a key player in the PCI Special Interest Group (PCI-SIG), Synopsys is deeply involved in actively helping develop a new standard. The wheels of change are in motion for the Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) standard, with transformative implications for the chip design process.
The PCI-SIG formation of a PCIe Optical Workgroup, announced last August, means that PCIe is set to transcend the practical limitations of copper signaling. The group sees optical, light-based interfaces as integral to the future of PCIe. This shift carries multiple prospective advantages, including expanded ranges and data rates and reduced power requirements.
