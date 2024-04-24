Exploring the Security Framework of RISC-V Architecture in Modern SoCs

Introduction to System on Chip (SoC) Security

In the rapidly evolving world of technology, System-on-chip (SoC) designs have become a cornerstone for various applications, from automotive and mobile devices to data centers. These complex systems integrate multiple processors, a multi-level cache hierarchy, and various subsystems that share memory and system resources. However, this open access to shared memory and resources introduces potential security vulnerabilities in SoC designs.

Recognizing the importance of security, the RISC-V architecture, which is increasingly adopted in SoCs, offers a robust solution to address these concerns. The Physical Memory Protection (PMP) unit within RISC-V architecture plays a pivotal role in enhancing SoC security by controlling the access to physical memory addresses.

The Role of RISC-V PMP in SoC Security

