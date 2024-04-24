Embedded World '24 Recap - Bluetooth Industrial Applications Sparks Further Interest from Embedded Industry

The dust has settled since Packetcraft returned from Embedded World 2024 Germany where we championed the advancement of Bluetooth technology and slew of early-to-market wireless solutions that Packetcraft provides. News regarding Bluetooth's application in the industrial and commercial sector was well received as we shared more regarding the new capabilities of Bluetooth's low energy, stable, secure and standardized connectivity options for chip and product development and where Packetcraft comes in.

Booth Demos + Feature Devices

Our booth was broken into 3 different segments representing the 3 key areas of Bluetooth development: (1) LE Audio and Auracast (2) v5.4 PAwR (3) Channel Sounding. We featured 2 live demos (Talking Sensor and Multi Mic) and showcased a few key Bluetooth device development that we've been part of including Qorvo's Magical Homes Jink 83 Smart Switch, EM Micro's ESL (electronic shelf label) using their flagship microchip EM | bleu (EM9305), and Ampetronic's Auracast Broadcast Audio device.

