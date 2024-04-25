SLM Solutions for Mission-Critical Aerospace and Government Chip Designs

While all businesses and organizations want their products and operations to be able to run with no downtime, glitches, or other challenges, few fields can truly use the term “mission critical” in its strictest sense like aerospace and government (A&G) can. From aircraft to radar systems and satellites, failure simply isn’t an option for those designing the silicon that will be placed in applications like these.

The emerging paradigm of Silicon Lifecycle Management (SLM) is increasingly being used on A&G chips to ensure system health and longevity. SLM encompasses monitoring, analyzing, and optimizing semiconductor devices as they are designed, manufactured, tested, and deployed in the field.

Just as for any other application, SLM is deployed for A&G chips in two overarching ways. First, chip designers must deploy monitors in silicon designs to gain information about how devices are manufactured, tested, and ultimately perform in the field. Second, this information must be analyzed at various points in the lifecycle to enable system performance and reliability improvements, traceability, preventive maintenance, etc.

Read on to learn why SLM is growing in popularity for A&G applications, see examples of how A&G chip designers are deploying SLM, and more.

