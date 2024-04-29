PQC for Automotive

The development of quantum computers poses a threat to the security of the cryptographic algorithms currently in use. This development also has an impact on security-relevant areas in automotive electronics: At a time when connected vehicles and autonomous driving are becoming increasingly important, the integration of post-quantum cryptography is becoming a decisive factor for the security of vehicle communication. Due to advances in standardization, quantum-resistant cryptographic solutions are available to market participants such as OEMs and suppliers, enabling them to equip vehicles with the necessary security measures in the future.

In cryptography, two different methods are generally used to encrypt or sign data. These are symmetric and asymmetric methods. Asymmetric cryptosystems base on a private and a public key and refer to as public-key methods. Asymmetric methods are used in vehicle electronics, for example, to establish secure communication channels, for car2cloud services, software over the air updates or secure boot.

With symmetric encryption, both parties have the same key, but this must be exchanged in secret. Public key procedures are used to pass on this secret key. Scientists currently assume that modern symmetric methods can be made quantum-safe relatively easily by increasing the key length. Asymmetric encryption methods such as RSA or ECC, on the other hand, must be replaced by quantum-resistant algorithms.



