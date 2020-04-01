Hardent Joins Forces with Maojet & Fujisoft To Expand Presence in Asia
April 1, 2020 -- We recently appointed Maojet Technology Corporation as our new IP representative for Taiwan, and Fujisoft as our new IP representative for Japan. We will be working closely with both companies to develop our IP business within these two key markets.
At Hardent, we’re committed to offering our IP customers first-class local sales support at every step of their project. With this in mind, we recently appointed Maojet Technology Corporation as our new IP representative in Taiwan, and Fujisoft as our new IP representative for Japan.
Both companies will be working in close collaboration with our sales and engineering teams to service key customers and extend our market reach in Taiwan and Japan.
About Maojet
Maojet was founded in 1992 by Ted Tsai. Over the years, the company has grown to become a leading EDA and silicon IP distributor in Taiwan. The company is headquartered in Taipei and also has a branch office in Hsin-Chu City.
“We see many opportunities for Hardent’s video compression and forward error correction (FEC) IP cores in Taiwan,” says Ted Tsai, Maojet’s General Manager. “We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Hardent.”
About Fujisoft
Fujisoft is a leading independent IT vendor with over 40 years of system integration and embedded software development experience across many different industries. The company’s headquarters are in Yokohama, with several regional offices throughout Japan.
“Hardent is a leader in the world of IP cores for VESA compression codecs. With the addition of their IP portfolio, we can bring innovative solutions to Japanese companies developing next-generation displays,” says Peng Liu, Assistant Manager, Distribution Business Section at Fujisoft.
|
Search Silicon IP
Hardent Hot IP
Related News
- Vidatronic and Everest Sales and Solutions Join Forces to Expand Sales Coverage Through Mexico and Central America
- PLDA Announces Augmented Presence in Asia with Increased R&D, Support and Sales, and a New Chinese Language Website
- ONKYO Joins HEVC Advance to Expand HEVC/H.265 Video Compression Technology
- Inside Secure and Andes join forces to deliver secure IoT solutions to chipmakers for greater China and Asia markets
- Microsemi's Mi-V Ecosystem Continues to Expand as New Member Antmicro Joins to Develop Mi-V RISC-V Processor Subsystems for PolarFire FPGAs
Breaking News
- MagnaChip Semiconductor Announces Definitive Agreement To Sell Foundry Business and Fab 4
- Hardent Joins Forces with Maojet & Fujisoft To Expand Presence in Asia
- SEGGER announces comprehensive support for SiFive Insight debug/trace platform
- Global Semiconductor Materials Market Revenues Slip 1.1 Percent in 2019, SEMI Reports
- Synopsys Expands DesignWare MIPI IP Portfolio with Silicon-Proven, Integrated C-PHY/D-PHY IP Solution in FinFET Processes
Most Popular
- TrendForce Presents Latest Analysis (Updated March 2020) of COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Global High-Tech Industries
- Dolphin Design attacks the Taiwanese and Japanese markets with an exclusive sales representative
- 100 IC Wafer Fabs Closed or Repurposed Since 2009
- Synopsys above ARM in IP licensing revenue in 2019
- 5G Rollout Will Slow as Standards Work is Suspended
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page