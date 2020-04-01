Hardent Joins Forces with Maojet & Fujisoft To Expand Presence in Asia

April 1, 2020 -- We recently appointed Maojet Technology Corporation as our new IP representative for Taiwan, and Fujisoft as our new IP representative for Japan. We will be working closely with both companies to develop our IP business within these two key markets.

At Hardent, we’re committed to offering our IP customers first-class local sales support at every step of their project. With this in mind, we recently appointed Maojet Technology Corporation as our new IP representative in Taiwan, and Fujisoft as our new IP representative for Japan.

Both companies will be working in close collaboration with our sales and engineering teams to service key customers and extend our market reach in Taiwan and Japan.

About Maojet

Maojet was founded in 1992 by Ted Tsai. Over the years, the company has grown to become a leading EDA and silicon IP distributor in Taiwan. The company is headquartered in Taipei and also has a branch office in Hsin-Chu City.

“We see many opportunities for Hardent’s video compression and forward error correction (FEC) IP cores in Taiwan,” says Ted Tsai, Maojet’s General Manager. “We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Hardent.”

About Fujisoft

Fujisoft is a leading independent IT vendor with over 40 years of system integration and embedded software development experience across many different industries. The company’s headquarters are in Yokohama, with several regional offices throughout Japan.

“Hardent is a leader in the world of IP cores for VESA compression codecs. With the addition of their IP portfolio, we can bring innovative solutions to Japanese companies developing next-generation displays,” says Peng Liu, Assistant Manager, Distribution Business Section at Fujisoft.





